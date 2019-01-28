Sheriff’s office conducts search near Hasty

HASTY —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigative search in the area of Hasty, Crestline Road and Barnes Bridge Road area.

The Criminal Investigative Team was searching the area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in relation to a current case. While nothing is being released on which case is being worked, residents were told to not be alarmed by the number of law enforcement officers, helicopters, K9 units and fire and rescue personnel moving about in the area as the search did not pertain to any residents in the area.

Residents were asked to go about their daily routines and stay away from where law enforcement and designated search teams were at.

There were other reports stating that Marlboro County deputies were helping and searching in an area in McColl.

The sheriff’s office also asked that residents do not take photos or videos of the officers and to not call 911 to keep the lines clear.

For concerns or questions the sheriff’s office told residents to send a message to the Detective’s Division inbox on Facebook.

