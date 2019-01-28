Cast selected for ‘Steel Magnolias’

LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre Productions has selected the actresses for the play “Steel Magnolias.”

A well-known play by American writer Robert Harling, “Steel Magnolias” is a comedy-drama stage play based in Trudy’s Beauty Spot in Louisiana, showcasing the bond between a group of southern women.

Director Carl McIntyre finalized his decision last week, choosing local actresses to portray the southern belle wit and sass in each character.

The cast includes:

Heather Burnette as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto

Elizabeth Spangler will play Truvy Jones

Janet Smith will portray Ouiser “Weezer” Boudreaux

Jamie Barnes as Clairee Belcher

Kathie Cox will play M’lynn Eatenton

Kiley Mortgan as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie

Gary Gallman said the company performed the play years ago and the selection committee brought it up again.

“We just think it is a good play and the selection committee came up with it,” said Gallman. “It’s a relatable story.”

Gallman added there is another need in the theatre.

“We need people to work in the background, men and women can volunteer,” said Gallman.

The play is set to premiere in the spring at the Storytelling Arts Center.

