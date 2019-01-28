Local dean’s list from FSU announced

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville State University recently announced undergraduate students whose performance merits special recognition for the Fall 2018 semester.

Each semester, outstanding students are honored by inclusion on the Dean’s List. To earn this distinction, students must successfully complete at least 12 semester hours during one semester, earn a GPA of 3.2 to 3.74, and have no incomplete grades.

Those Scotland County students include the following.

Laurinburg: Imani Dent, Victoria Jackson, Randall Locklear, Da’zhane Monroe,Sasha Patterson-McLaurin, Iyanna Sanders.

Laurel Hill: Keyotta McRae, Jaylaan Poe, Beverly Williams.