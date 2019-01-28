Water expectedto get warmer

LAURINBURG — A gas leak in December that affected the Clinton Inn’s access to hot water closed the facility to new customers — but those already there have been required to boil their water.

Those residents, many of whom are there after being displaced during Hurricane Florence in September, had no choice but to stay.

The owners informed the Scotland County Health Department of the issue who did not shut the building down due to many of the residents not having anywhere else to go.The Clinton Inn owners have done their best to continuing to provide services to those who are residents at the hotel who would have had nowhere to go if it was shut down.

The Inn’s restaurant is still open and serving because it’s access to hot water wasn’t affected, according to Health Director Kristen Patterson.

“Mr. Lowrey has spoken with Ms. Addie and I know she has been trying to get companies to get out there,” said Patterson. “If she shuts down, people will have nowhere to go — you do not want to hurt people who are already without because of the hurricane (Florence).”

Environmental Health Coordinator Brian Lowery explained that the business’ pipes were put down years ago so they need to be upgraded.

“The gas lines have leaks, the pipe to the kitchen is fine but the pipe to the rooms has leaks,” said Lowery. “So they had to cut that pipe loose and cap it.”

According to Addie McQueen, manager at the Clinton Inn, they have had a hard time finding anyone who would do the work for them.

“Because of the storm we had a lot of issues finding a contractor to do the work,” McQueen said. “They’re able to pick and choose what they want to do, so we just had to wait. Thankfully we did get someone to do the work and it will hopefully be completed Friday.”

Residents of the hotel were still able to access running water, have been forced to microwave their water to get it warm.

“We are extremely anxious awaiting to be open and welcome more customers,” McQueen said. “We offer a lot to our residents and we do the best we can for our customers.”

