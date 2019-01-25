Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into his vehicle and stole a backpack, college textbook and calculator valued at $220. There was no forced entry.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen his revolver and rifle valued at $250.

LAURINBURG —Walmart on U.S. 401 reported to the police department on Wednesday that a man came in and stole a flat screen TV, leaving out of the fire escape. He left the area in a dark four-door vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male entered the business and stole two Febreze plug-ins valued at $9.50.

Narcotic arrest

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office reported that on Friday the narcotic/vice unit conducted a search warrant on Maple Street. The search revealed illegal narcotics, a substantial amount of high powered weapons, assault rifles, shotguns, hand guns, and a sachet amount of ammunition.

Two of the residents were arrested. Bobby Lee Locklear, 36, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $20,000 bond.

Jessica Page Revels, 35, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance. She was given a $25,000 bond.

