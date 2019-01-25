School board to meet as committee Monday

LAURINBURG — Monday’s meeting of the Committee of the Whole, a committee of the Scotland County Board of Education, will include at least two topics that will see plenty of discussion.be meeting on Monday evening as a committee for their Committee of the Whole meeting.

The meeting agenda includes the literacy grant the district recently received, and the topic of naming the new school.

Sharon Castelli, who serves as the project director for the Building Readers and Instilling Confidence and Knowledge Grant for Scotland County Schools, will be doing an overview of the grant.

In October, Scotland County Schools received a $2,247,801 Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant funded 100 percent with federal funding from the US Department of Education. During the three-year grant BRICK aims to promote early literacy practices and helping improve students’ reading ability.

The grant will support children from birth until graduation with various ways to help throughout the community. Some include little libraries, hosting early literacy events, adding middle-school vending machines and more.

Another topic on the board’s agenda will be immigration — during which the discussion by the board attorney will focus on how the schools are going to keep international teachers and what those teachers must go through.

One topic that will likely cause discussion is the name of the new elementary school. The school is currently being built on Old Johns Road and is estimated to be open for the 2020-21 school year. It will consolidate two of the county’s elementary schools, I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland.

The meeting will being at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center and is open to the public.

