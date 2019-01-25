Man receives 10 charges after traffic stop arrest

The crime photo of what was seized from Quadeer Isaac. The crime photo of what was seized from Quadeer Isaac. Isaac Isaac

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Officers found drugs and a firearm after pulling a man they recognized over for driving without a driver’s license.

Around 8:30 Wednesday night, officers noticed 27-year-old Quadeer Tereck Isaac of McLaughlin Road driving near Macintosh Apartments. Officers knew that Isaac had his license revoked and attempted to stop the vehicle on Melton Street.

Once the vehicle stopped Isaac ran from the vehicle in an attempt to avoid police. He was apprehended and found to be in possession of a 9mm Ruger handgun.

He was also found to be in the possession of 468 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of money, a digital scale and, inside a container of Ice Breakers gun were 61 pills of MDMA or “Molly,” and 9.8 grams of cocaine.

Isaac was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule IV narcotics; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule I narcotics; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; carrying a concealed gun; second-degree trespassing; resist, delay and obstruct; and driving while license revoked.

He was not given a bond due to being on probation for possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Isaac was arrested in October 2016 for multiple weapon violations from May 2015. He was charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in city limits at that time.

More recently, he was charged in July2018 for conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana.

