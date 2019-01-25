Police arrest man after six-month investigation

LAURINBURG — The gang unit for the Laurinburg Police Department arrested a suspected drug dealer after receiving complaints about a residence.

The officers received a narcotics complaint on Turnpike Road in reference to the resident, 45-year-old Antonio Pipkin, selling cocaine. That lead to a six-month investigation. After the investigation a search warrant was issued where marijuana and large sums of currency were seized.

Pipkin was picked up on a traffic stop on Jan. 11 by the gang unit and was in the possession of marijuana, a Schedule II narcotics and large amounts of currency.

His residence was also near Christ the Cornerstone Academy and Scotland Christian Academy.

He was charged with four counts of selling cocaine, four counts maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, five counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine, four counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school zone, two counts of promoting drug sales by a minor, three counts drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, simple possession of Schedule II, and driving while license revoked.

Pipkin was given a $191,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Antonio-Pipkin-1-_ne2019125113122319.jpg