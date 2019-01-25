Ford urges testing for cancer

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Kenny Ford spoke to the Kiwanis Club on Thursday. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Kenny Ford spoke to the Kiwanis Club on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — There was a full house in the meeting room at General McArthur’s Restaurant on Thursday evening — possibly because of a Kiwanis Club meeting, program speaker Kenny Ford or a visit by the St. Andrews University women’s basketball team.

More likely, it was a combination of all three.

The Kiwanians welcomed the Lady Knights as the club’s guests and applauded the team for its continued assistance with the club’s regular pancake plate sales. In return, club members often attend Lady Knights home games, and head coach Yvette Sparks gave kudos to Kiwanis members because “when they come to our games, we always seem to play better.”

Ford, who is the “voice of the Fighting Scots” and afternoon host for WLNC radio, stepped up to the podium and announced he wasn’t there to talk sports.

“I’m going to talk about me,” he said. “I don’t have a stomach.”

That immediately got the attention of the entire room.

Ford went on to talk about his brother, who was diagnosed with gastrointestinal small cell diffused cancer — a cancer that spreads much quicker than its large-cell cousin.

“Once it’s diagnosed, it’s too late (for a cure),” Ford said. “My brother died within 11 months of being diagnosed.”

That made Ford and his two sisters realize they needed to be tested — and the results were good … for two of them.

“My one sister’s results came back negative and my other sister’s results came back negative,” Ford said. “That left me — and I knew as soon as the doctor called me what those results were: positive.

“I didn’t have cancer then, but I was told that I had a 70-percent chance of getting it,” he added.

Ford said he was left with two options — roll the dice and hope he didn’t develop the cancer, or have his stomach removed. He chose the latter.

“After watching what it did to my brother, it was a no-brainer,” Ford said. “I had it removed in 2014 and spent quite a while learning how to deal with it.”

Ford, who went into the hospital prior to the surgery weighing 185 pounds, now says he “might be pushing 128 pounds.” But he added that, over the past year or so, he’s been able to digest some foods he hadn’t been able to eat after the surgery.

His reason for telling his story was far from only therapeutic or self-serving.

“I’m sharing this story to tell you not to put off going to the doctor for a checkup or to get tested (for cancer),” Ford concluded. “Nobody enjoys going to the doctor, but it’s not worth the risk.”

