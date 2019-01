Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

I’m Tony and I’m a ladies man! I have a great desire to give cuddles, hugs, lots of kisses and play around with toys. I’m the perfect cold-weather guy because I like to stick close and keep you warm. Are you interested in meeting me? I’m hanging out at PetSense in Laurinburg just waiting for that special someone. The cat adoption fee is $75 and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.