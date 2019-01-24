Educators meet with Pierce

LAURINBURG — Scotland and Hoke county schools, along with local officials, came together to meet with State Rep. Garland Pierce in a town hall-style meeting Thursday morning.

The schools had both administrations as well as teachers in attendance to give Pierce feedback on issues the schools are having and the solutions they would like to see.

Some of the major topic points included testing for both students and teachers as well as the need for more mental health workers in the schools.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Scotland County Schools Cory Satterfield brought up that the schools across the nation are dealing with a teacher shortage and one issue in North Carolina is the testing teachers have to go through. Many times if someone who has taught or got their license in another state, they have to go through tests to be able to teach in North Carolina.

The same is with lateral entry teachers, which made up a majority of the beginning teachers in Scotland County this year. The issue is many of the teachers don’t pass the testing. Satterfield said that there had to be something better than the state could do because these good teachers who are unable to pass the tests are able to go to private or charter schools without needing to pass.

“The state has come out and said that 2,400 people have failed the test last year,” Satterfield said. “I just don’t see the rationale that a person who is going to teach K-5 has to know calculus. There are other tests, there are evaluations that the principal does. We’ve got to do something with that test to bring some more teachers to North Carolina.”

Scotland County Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary added that, many times, the schools lose good teachers to private and charter schools because of these testings. He pointed out that the school system spends money helping to grow the teachers, only for them to end up taking what they learn to another school.

“We’re saying from the state that you’re not qualified, you can’t make criteria,” Singletary said. “It’s an issue with licensing and a double standard, we’d like to have that equal opportunity because we know they’re good teachers but they’re not passing the test.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave added that headlines about public schools need to be looked at as well. Typically the headlines spout the negatives due to the school report cards focusing on testing, rather than how the student has grown. Hargrave believes is a deterrent for the younger generation to become teachers.

“I tell our folks all the time we’ve gone beyond just educating children,” Hargrave said. “We’re helping children find their place in this world. I truly believe we are saving lives.”

It was added that the students also look at this test as the only thing that matters during the year as it is what the state looks on rather than if they’ve grown any over the course of the year. Along with the pressure of the test itself, it was added that it’s also an endurance test due to the length.

“You’re expecting kids to do something most of us in here can’t do,” said Jamie Syan, director of School Support Services for Scotland County Schools. “If we were asked to sit here and be quiet for four hours and focus on one thing, how many of us as adults could do that? But we’re asking 8-, 9-, 10-year-old to do that.”

Syan also brought up the mental health portion of the school system saying that while many say that it’s not the teacher’s jobs to be mental health workers and that they need to focus on teaching the students it’s impossible to not do both since doors are open to every child.

“We’re not just in the education business, we’re in the lifesaving business,” Syan said. “Like it was said, when they pull the doors we can’t just say no you’ve got this mental health issue you have to leave. Our job is to educate them but we can’t educate them until we take care of these other things that they’re dealing with.”

Pierce took what was given to him and will bring it to the General Assembly when it meets on Wednesday.

