Crystal Cove has just three days left for skating

File photo Children of all ages have been finding fun at the Crystal Cove skating rink in downtown Laurinburg. This is the rink’s final weekend before it’s put into storage. File photo Children of all ages have been finding fun at the Crystal Cove skating rink in downtown Laurinburg. This is the rink’s final weekend before it’s put into storage.

LAURINBURG — It’s arrived … the final weekend to get on the “ice” and skate to your heart’s content at Crystal Cove, the downtown skating rink.

The polyurethane rink has provided entertainment for Laurinburg and Scotland County during the Christmas season — and even brought people to town from neighboring cities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

After Sunday, the rink will be put away in storage while Tis’ the Season plans its next move.

“We are regrouping and working with the city, Chamber of Commerce and downtown (merchants) to come up with new initiatives for the year that will promote a positive community in a revitalized beautiful downtown,” said Terry Parker, director for Tis’ the Season. “We want Tis’ the Season to be year-round — Easter, Halloween, etc. — it can be.”

Whatever the season, the group has plans to make Laurinburg an interesting and eventful destination.

For now, the Crystal Cove hours are as follows for its final weekend, weather permitting: Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.

The Crystal Cove skating rink is located on the corner of East Church and Biggs streets. The cost is $5 per hour and skates are available to those who need them.

“Come out and take advantage (of the opportunity),” said Parker.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

File photo Children of all ages have been finding fun at the Crystal Cove skating rink in downtown Laurinburg. This is the rink’s final weekend before it’s put into storage. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Rink.jpg File photo Children of all ages have been finding fun at the Crystal Cove skating rink in downtown Laurinburg. This is the rink’s final weekend before it’s put into storage.