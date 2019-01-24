Having the mind of Christ

Writing to believers at Philippi, Paul said his desire was “that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel” (Philippians 1:27). How quickly the fellowship sours and the joy is lost when people selfishly contend with one another!

A church is pleasing and useful to God when its members submit themselves to the influence of the Holy Spirit. The only striving taking place should be members striving together to advance the gospel of Christ Jesus. True fellowship arises out of unity, and unity exists only as people “stand fast in one spirit.”

How do we have this kind of fellowship, and once it is ours, how may we keep it? Paul first referred to “consolation in Christ,” a realization that Christ Jesus is so active in our lives as He leads us away from bitterness to look with compassion and understanding for people we have perhaps overlooked.

Secondly, it is through the “comfort of love” that we reach out to other Christians. Many believers are experiencing personal struggles that have drained their joy. In love, we reach out with smiles, words of encouragement, and we extend the welcoming hand of kindness.

“Fellowship of the Spirit,” the third point the apostle offers, is that each of us should experience the presence of the Holy Spirit. It is in the fellowship of the Spirit that believers find they have so much in common. Finally, the “bowels and mercies” speak of the concern we ought to have for not only the physical, but the spiritual well-being of all believers.

Paul knew the church at Philippi was not without its problems, so he prayed they would have an attitude like that of Christ Jesus, learning to love one another as they considered His love for them. The apostle wanted them to stop being self-centered and think about the needs of other people.

“Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus,” is a guide by which all believers should live. He was in the “form of God,” having the very nature of God. He is the Word: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God” (John 1:1-2). The Savior said, “I and my Father are one” (John 10:30).

In His divine nature, Christ Jesus “made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men,” Paul wrote. In this, the Lord Jesus Christ gave the greatest example of not looking “on his own things.”

As a man, Jesus “humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” He was exalted by God the Father and given a name that will cause every knee to bow before Him. Every tongue will “confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.”

Knowing this, let us experience unity by having this mind which was also in Christ Jesus.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church.