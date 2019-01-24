Scotland schools invest heavily in students’ futures through technology

Bounds Gibson Hargrave Bounds Gibson Hargrave

LAURINBURG — In August, Scotland County Schools received a $100,000 grant from T-Mobile to help ensure that students without internet access at home can get that access through hot spots. It’s just one way the district has been finding innovative new ways to prepare students for the 21st century career-field.

“We did receive a grant from T-Mobile for 500 mobile hot spots,” said Meredith Bounds, public information officer for Scotland County Schools.

According to Bounds, the hot spots are designated to students who either live in areas with poor internet connection or lack access to the web. But it’s just the tip of the technology iceberg.

The school district is also providing Wi-Fi on its school buses so that students have access to the internet on their commute to and from school. So far, Bounds said about 75 percent of the county’s school buses have that access. So far, the results are encouraging.

In a data review of sites that students interacted with using the Wi-Fi, Bounds said students were visiting “Canvas” — the online program used by the school system in which students can complete projects, turn in their work or check their grades — the most.

Additionally, bus discipline has improved since the initiative began, she said.

By providing students with this technology, SCS hopes to equip children with the skills needed in the workforce, which is becoming increasingly more impacted by the use of technology.

“I’m very grateful and pleased with the advances we’ve made with our district,” said Darrel “BJ” Gibson, a member of the Scotland County Schools Board of Education. “We’re preparing our kids early on so they’re able to be competitive in the workforce.”

Bounds agreed.

“It’s our duty to prepare our students for the 21st century and beyond,” Bounds said. “We’re preparing students for jobs that are yet to be created,” she added, referring to the tech jobs of the future.”

And the opportunities provided by the district don’t stop with the students. The school district also uses PowerSchool, an online program that makes grades more accessible to students and their parents or guardians.

Teachers use the program to record grades daily or weekly, which students and parents both have access to viewing.

Bounds said that PowerSchool creates accountability for students and “a partnership” between students, parents and teachers.

According to testing coordinator, Lucia Jordan, parents are given access to PowerSchool whenever a child enrolls or attends an open house. Parents can also fill out a letter of request by visiting https://www.scotland.k12.nc.us/.

Other areas the district is promoting the use of technology include cultivating STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) by the use of the STEAM mobile classroom, as well as the One to World program.

The STEAM mobile classroom is an RV that acts as a learning center to help students in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, medicine and manufacturing; the One to World program supplies laptops to students who otherwise may not be able to afford one.

“Third- through 12th-graders have Chromebooks and are able to utilize those at home,” Bounds said. Students in kindergarten through the second grade are given iPads to use in class.

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave is proud of the opportunities the district’s nearly 5,800 students have before them through technology.

“It is imperative that we expose our children to technology and use it as a tool in our classrooms each and every day,” he said. “It has been said that technology is the ‘pen and paper of our times’. If our mission is to ensure that our students are prepared for life after high school graduation, and we know that the skills that they’ll need in the workplace of tomorrow require them to work collaboratively, think critically, communicate efficiently, and have a strong tech background, then we’d be doing our students a disservice if we did not teach those skills and incorporate technology into our curriculum.”

Jessica Horne is a senior intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

