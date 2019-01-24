Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

A promise kept is a promise claimed.

And need I say that this is the year of promise. — because the Lord is the one who’s making the promise. And we all have to know that God keeps his promise.

The word “promise” means “A legally binding declaration that gives the person to whom it is made a right to expect or to claim the performance or forbearance of a specified act.” In this case the Lord has made the promise and we as Christians have a right to expect or to claim the performance of the specified act … which means that which is unseen is now coming to sight (Heb. 11:6; Rom. 8:24, 25).

Community, when God flat out makes you a promise based on His character and His word you can take it to the bank and cash it in. Now, some promises God made come with a condition — if we meet certain conditions then God will keep his promise.

For example, Jesus said, “If you abide in me; and my words abide in you, you shall ask what you will and it shall be done unto you (John 15:7).” Which simply means, if we meet the condition (abide in Him), then we can claim the promise. Sometimes we skip the “If you abide in me” part and jump to the “you shall ask what you will and it shall be done unto you” part.

When God makes a promise based on His character and His word, then it is not conditional. When God said He would “clothe the grass of the field, and that we are to take no thought about what we are going to eat or drink because He would provide for us,” that does not come with a condition (Matt. 6:30-32), that’s based on the provision of our good heavenly Father for his creation.

But sometimes, my friends, we delay His promise when we don’t walk in His will and in His word; and we may be chastised in the process (Heb. 12:11). And sometimes we may not see the promise in our lifetime; but “the Lord WILL keep his promise.”

And the word to us this morning is “claim it!”

Among the definitions for the word “claim” this is the one for this message; the word “claim” means to “take as the rightful owner.” And community, since the earth has been deeded to us, and since we are join-heirs with Christ (Rom. 8:17a), that means that every promise that God has made we have a CLAIM on it!

Now friends, perhaps all of us have been burned by somebody who made a promise to us and did not keep it. They “crossed their hearts and hoped to die” and still did not keep their promise. When we got married, some of our spouses made promises “to love and cherish” us til death do us part” and didn’t do it; our place of employment made promises about things they were going to do and they didn’t do it either. To those dating, your boyfriend or girlfriend made promises and now they are backing out on what they said.

So we may have a problem when it comes to believing promises. But let’s not put God in the category with man. Friends, there is no failure in God! God will keep every promise that he made! The fact that you and I are still here in a brand new year is because God is faithful to keep his promise. We may have some bumps and bruises along the way; may have to shed some tears; we may be dragging and walking with a limp; it may not come when we want it and the way we want it but the promise is ours.

In the Bible, God promised to bring His people the nation of Israel to a land fit for kings. Community, God kept his promise. He gave unto Israel all the land which He swears to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it, and dwelt therein (Joshua 11:23).

To somebody reading, if you can believe you can receive! Don’t stop praying and don’t stop believing! For you see God wants a 2019 recipient; somebody to claim his promise this year; to pray “Ok Lord, I’ve prayed and I’m walking in the will and word of God; I’ve been through the wilderness and I’m in the valley now; and You said “they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength (Isa. 40:31)” … then trust that the Lord will keep his word!

Community friends, whatever God promises in His word He will do. God is going to put some things before you this year; He’s going to lay some things right there in your hand; He is going to open some doors right before our faces in 2019; things that you have been praying for is going to come to pass, and God is going to give you rest.

But we must believe that God will keep His promise! By our actions we may delay it, but the Lord will do what He says; remember during the 1800s during the gold rush, whenever somebody discovered gold they would stake a claim! Somebody ought to stake a claim this morning and say “it’s been a long time coming, but a change is going to come! I’m going to stand on the promise of God; He never failed me.”

God will keep his promise.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.