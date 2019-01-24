Red Springs manager denies state’s claims on town’s finances

RED SPRINGS — A state Treasurer Department panel’s concerns about Red Springs’ financial health are based on outdated and inaccurate information, the town’s manager said Wednesday.

“In my opinion,” David Ashburn said.

On Jan. 3, the State and Local Government Finance Division, part of the Treasurer’s Local Government Commission, sent a letter to Red Springs leaders detailing concerns about the town’s finances. The letter specifically referenced the lack of a finance officer and the commission being unaware of the appointment of an interim finance officer, “a low available fund balance in the General Fund,” and a negative cash flow in the Water/Sewer enterprise fund that could affect the payment of debt.

“The problems are not as they say they are,” said Ashburn, who became town manager early during 2018.

He has been serving as interim finance officer, which law allows, since the previous finance officer resigned on Dec. 31, he said. The town is looking for a new finance officer.

Any problems with the General Fund were caused largely by the town having to pay to repair damages caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, he said.

“We’re still owed over $500,000 from FEMA for Matthew,” Ashburn said.

The town has filed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for more than $1 million in reimbursement, he said. The paperwork for the emergency portion of the reimbursement already has been filed. The town is trying to get the paperwork completed for the rest.

“Financially, we’ll be OK if we get the FEMA money,” Ashburn said.

The Finance Division letter does make note of the hurricanes.

The letter reads in part, “The recent storms, Matthew and Florence, have contributed to the depletion of Red Spring’s reserves. We understand that reimbursement requests have been submitted to FEMA and that the timing and amount of reimbursement by FEMA is not clear.”

The flow of property tax money also contributes to financial problems that can affect all municipalities at the beginning of the year, Ashburn said.

Residents start paying their property tax bills in September and can pay them until the deadline in January, he said.

“People start paying in September, but that doesn’t mean we start getting it in September,” Ashburn said. “It has to be processed by the county and then it’s sent to us.”

The letter referenced a June 30, 2017, audit that indicated a negative cash flow in the Water/Sewer enterprise fund.

“Right now we don’t have a negative cash flow,” Ashburn said.

The town raised its water rates in order to meet one of the qualification criteria to receive $4.9 million in grant money and a $2.2 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he said. The money will be used to build a new water plant and replace old water pipes.

The USDA already believes the town is financially strong enough to take on a $2.2 million loan, he said. The federal agency already has approved the grant and loan.

However, the Local Government Commission must sign off on the loan, he said. The state agency must approve any large debt any municipality wants to incur.

That is one of the topics Finance Division representatives want to discuss when they come to Red Springs, at a date to be determined later, to speak with town leaders, Ashburn said. They also will discuss the town’s overall financial health and propose a plan to help the town reach solid financial footing.

Town leaders plan to present the division representatives with documentation that will show a more accurate picture of the town’s financial shape, Ashburn said.

In the meantime, the town has hired Alan Ashbury, a local certified public accountant, to study the town’s finances to determine what problems may exist, Ashburn said. And an audit is being conducted by third-party firm.

T.C. Hunter can be reached at 910-816-1974 or [email protected]

