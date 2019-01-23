FEMA Updates for Hurricane Florence recovery

DURHAM — The FEMA Durham Joint Field Office released an updated recovery fact sheet on Wednesday, and announced that additional assistance is available for victims of Hurricane Florence.

More than $1 billion has been approved in total for state and federal resources. FEMA Individuals and Households grants has approved $125.8 million for 34,378 homeowners and renters. Housing Assistance approved $103.8 million and Other Needs Assistance approved $22 million.

The U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans approved $381.2 million for 9,666 applicants.

$327.1 million in loans have been approved for 8,789 homeowners and renters and $54.1 million in loans approved for 877 business owners

As of Dec. 14,the National Flood Insurance Program paid estimated claims of $556.3 million 15,014 filed NFIP claims.

The Disaster Recovery Center received 42,287 visits and all DRCs closed as of Dec. 20, 2018. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have completed their mission, visiting 113,069 homes, registered 4,901 survivors and made 5,116 case updates and inquiries.

A total of 34 counties have been designated for Individual Assistance and 51 counties designated for Public Assistance (Categories A-G) All Hurricane Florence shelters closed Nov. 9 and the peak population was 21,272 on Sept. 15.

The deadline for North Carolinians who are eligible to participate in North Carolina’s Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program has been extended to Feb. 1.

FEMA, as well as voluntary agencies and state partners, are meeting with North Carolina residents who are still staying in hotels as part of FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program to discuss steps for moving toward a more permanent housing solution.

The deadline to return SBA economic injury disaster loan applications is June 14.

Taxpayers may be eligible for deadline extensions to file returns or pay taxes, and may be able to claim qualified disaster losses. The IRS may waive fees and expedite requests from survivors. To download forms and publications, go to IRS or call 800-829-3676. For general tax questions, call 800-829-1040.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development has activated the Disaster Assistance Hotline for North Carolinians living in HUD-assisted housing who were affected by Hurricane Florence. Call 800-304-9320 to learn about resources. Survivors can also email [email protected] to contact HUD. Additional information is available at HUD programs online.

Disaster survivors can get tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger against future storm damage from FEMA flood mitigation specialists at the hardware and home improvement stores. The local location for Scotland County is the Walmart Supercenter, 901 U.S. 401 South in Laurinburg and it is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 through Feb. 1.

If you need help with your insurance claim or settlements, call the North Carolina Department of Insurance at 855-408-1212.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]