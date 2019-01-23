Council discusses ordinance for boarded up windows

LAURINBURG — The city council here has agreed to have the city attorney look into adding an ordinance for boarded windows in downtown.

At the December meeting, the council was in agreeance that something needed to be done in hopes of making the downtown look better — primarily with the State Bank building. At Tuesday’s meeting, a sketch of an ordinance that could be added in under a nuisance division in the code was discussed.

The ordinance would be against using plywood to cover up windows for extended periods of time. There are several buildings downtown that have boarded up windows, which the council and many residents consider unsightly.

“What council would be saying is that, on some of these issues, there’s a red line rule that if you have a place for a window you’ve got to have a window there,” said City Attorney William Floyd. “You can’t just board up your place and leave it indefinitely with plywood.”

The idea is to have a higher level of accountability for those in the historic downtown as the city goes into the Main Street Program and is working on the revitalization of downtown.

The Downtown Advisory Committee is working on another ordinance for the downtown that would have more specifics, but in order to be fair to business owners downtown, a public hearing would have to be held. The two could both be added it would just allow for specific issues to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“You could do this and still do the other — we had just heard the concern of what’s going on,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “This would just address something quicker.”

Mayor Matthew Block questioned if the ordinance could actually be enforced if someone didn’t follow it within 30 days, which Floyd assured council it could be. A lawsuit could be filed resulting in a fine or more for those who do not follow it since it would be under the nuisance division which already has enforcement provisions.

The ordinance would only be for the four-block historic downtown, not the rest of the city. The council will get a proper document for the ordinance and will vote on it at the February council meeting.

In other business …

— The council agreed to have an ordinance on the February agenda to remove the part of the city code that doesn’t allow billiards where alcohol is severed as its an older issue that does not seem relevant now.

— Mark Ward, director of Economic Development and president of the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, told the council that, weather-permitting, the roof to the Harris furniture building will be finished by Friday and, if not then, within the next week. He also thanked the city for allowing them to shut down Roper Street to keep the dumpster for the project.

— The council approved the annexation of the 29.90 acres on Old Johns Road that will hold the new elementary school.

