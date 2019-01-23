SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your place:

A local couple, John and Melissa Brooks opened the Rocking Pig BBQ & Catering back in 2013.

“We used to do barbecue competitions, cooking and the opportunity came to open one so we opened the shop, “said John. “The food truck we have now is our second one and we use it for competitions and catering events. For 10 to 1,000 — we do them all!”

Specialties:

The restaurant serves the Carolina favorites: barbecue sandwiches, rack and ribs, the sloppy pig sandwich, chicken and more.

“Friday night is steak night and people crave steak on Friday, so they come,” said Melissa. “We serve (various) soup on cold days and have a nice salad bar.”

Most popular dish:

“The barbecue,” said John. “It’s so good, it’s pulled pork with light vinegar, hand pulled at the restaurant and we use our secret sauce.”

What attracts people to your restaurant?:

“Word of mouth from serving so good,” said John.

