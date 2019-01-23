Planning for Women History Celebration begins

Jael Pembrick|Laurinburg Exchange The local commitee of the National Women History Alliance dicussed ways to make the Women History Celebration 2019 a remarkable event. At the meeting was Essie Davis, Jan Schmidt (not pictured), Mary Evans, Dee Hammond, Carolyn Alford, Lois Howard and Pat Fields. Jael Pembrick|Laurinburg Exchange The local commitee of the National Women History Alliance dicussed ways to make the Women History Celebration 2019 a remarkable event. At the meeting was Essie Davis, Jan Schmidt (not pictured), Mary Evans, Dee Hammond, Carolyn Alford, Lois Howard and Pat Fields.

LAURINBURG — The ladies of the local National Women History Alliance committee melded minds on Wednesday at the Storytelling & Arts Center in an effort to plan for the Women History Celebration 2019.

This year, the committee of seven women aim for the event to make a positive impact with the theme: “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Non-Violence.”

“I think it’s important to honor our local citizens and women in history because it took us so long to have women’s rights,” said Dee Hammond, a member.

The ladies discussed the date first, agreeing on March 14 — a Thursday instead of a Friday — so as many women as possible could attend.

“Women are not being celebrated enough … working women, women in the home, raising their kids, and the girls. We want the youth girls to see that women have important roles in the community,” said Essie Davis, coordinator.

The topic of the speaker and honorees were next and, while the positions are not set in stone yet, the ladies tossed different characteristics of the possible women in the county — to honor a person who is superb in their position. Worked in social and or juvenile justice. An Unsung hero.

“We always have a keynote speaker that shares an encouraging word, a word of motivation and it’s all about appreciating women,” said Davis.

The committee threw out names local women who do so much in the community. Davis shared why it is important to honor them.

“We want women to feel good about themselves and see women who have paved the way for the rest of us. When we come together like that it’s such a good fellowship,” said Davis. ” We go through the hustle and bustle of working everyday life, and very seldom come together. But when we have we have events like this, I may not have seen a sister a whole year but then there she is and we get to chat and it’s about fellowship!”

The group plans to meet again.

The Women History Celebration 2019 is set for March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center.

