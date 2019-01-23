City discusses sewer problems

LAURINBURG — The topic of flooding, water and sewer problems was a continued conversation during the Laurinburg City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The agenda already included a report on the CDBG Grant for the Produce Market area sewer project, but another issue was first brought up during the public comment period.

A resident of Port Street told the council that sewage has been backed up and flowing onto the ground, along with having almost no water pressure.

Mayor Matthew Block addressed the issue of the backup saying that he had gone out after being contacted and that a plumber had come in saying the issue wasn’t on her end but instead on the city’s end.

Block questioned if there was a health hazard on the city’s hands and if Raleigh could be involved to help move the project along quicker — or what the city could do to help the problem.

Director of Public Utilities Stacey McQuage explained that during December the gravity system and pump system were pumping at the limits and, around the first of January, the gravity system went down. As a temporary fix, a pump was brought in to help the system.

“As of Jan. 11 the whole system is back to normal,” McQuage said. “The pump is taking care of it as of now… There shouldn’t be any issues going on.”

The Port Street resident said that she still did not have water pressure and could only flush her toilets or get water on occasion. City Manager Charles Nichols added that the city had gone out and not found anything — but McQuage said that they would go out again and double-check the city side.

At issue with the sewer system is that the pipes are on the older side, which allows for water to enter the system and for leaks to occur.

The city hopes to settle some issues with over-flowing by fixing the sewer station in the Produce Marker area.

David Honeycutt with McGill and Associates explained that the city had received a $2 million grant from the state in 2018 for the project. The first step was to complete an engineering report which was completed in October but the report has been put on the back burner due to other on-going work.

Besides just reports there is also an environmental report that has to be done along — but while the letters to agencies have been sent out, several are federal agencies meaning the project cannot move forward until the shutdown is over.

“We’ve been talking to people at the state level about that process,” Honeycutt said. “But their indication is that we need to wait for those federal agencies to open back up.”

Honeycutt also said that with the grant the steps need to be completed in the way its explained the project could be in jeopardy of losing funds. His estimated state of construction was to start in the fall.

Block and Councilmember James Garby question ways that the process could move forward more quickly, but Honeycutt was unaware of any way to accomplish that.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Council1.jpg