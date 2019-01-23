Easy meal, if you remember to turn the crock-pot on

I have a love-hate relationship with slow cookers, mainly because I’m slightly incompetent with actually turning it on. The last recipe I did, I put it on warm instead of low. This time I forgot to turn it on. I’m sure I’m not alone in this, but still, it’s annoying.

Recently, I turned it on and cooked chicken, but I ended up not eating it for dinner — instead I’m eating it for lunch, praying I don’t end up sick. But I did try it and, from my taste test, it seemed pretty good.

So today I’m presenting you with “Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup.” Now the main reason for this recipe is because I keep seeing commercials for the Chick-Fil-A chicken tortilla soup, which I very much enjoy. I’ve gotten it a few times and I’ve tried various ones at different places and it’s always so good. Since there is no Chick-Fila-A in the county, this was the next best thing without having to drive.

I also added more tomatoes than I probably should have, but I am a major fan of tomatoes so I was OK with it — so the soup has ended up more of a red-brown color rather than the creamy color of the restaurant soup but, oh well. I would also recommend putting on some tortilla strips or cheese to top it off, however, I forgot to buy the tortilla strips so I couldn’t tell you how good that would be.

Because I ended up eating something else for dinner my logic was to, instead of putting the soup in a container, the pot part of my crockpot is currently sitting in my refrigerator — thanks to my mother who suggested I do it as I complained about the fact I didn’t want to deal with it and wanted sleep.

There was also this fun issue of me struggling to take a photo … because of the steam. Every single time I went to take a photo the steam would end up fogging up my camera, but I did manage to kind of get a photo, so it all worked out I guess.

All I wish is that if you try this recipe that you don’t forget to turn it on like me. Also, this recipe is how you should technically cook it.

***

Ingredients …

1 lb of chicken thighs

4 cups of chicken broth

1 15 ounce can of corn

1 15 ounce can of black beans

1 10 ounce can of Rotel diced tomato and green chilies

1 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes

Cilantro

Salt and pepper

Tortilla strips

Cheese

***

Directions …

Place chicken in crock pot and add chicken broth and the two cans of tomatoes. Add salt and pepper then stir to make sure everything is mixed together and chicken is covered. Put on lid and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours.

Drain and rinse the corn and black beans before adding them to the mixture with cilantro. Mix together and let cook on low until the corn and beans are warm.

Scoop into a bowl then top with cheese and tortilla strips.