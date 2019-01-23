STATE BRIEFS …

3-year-old boy missing

from grandma’s house

ERNUL (AP) — A 3-year-old North Carolina boy last seen playing at his grandmother’s home has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes tells news outlets that Casey Lynn Hathaway was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with the others. Authorities were called around 1:45 p.m.

Hughes says Casey wasn’t adequately dressed for the weather. Temperatures hovered around freezing Tuesday evening and overnight. Hughes also expressed concern about sinkholes and deep water ditches in the area.

The sheriff’s office has asked residents to check their property, including storage sheds and vehicles.

Casey is 28 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Ernul is in eastern North Carolina, around 15 miles north of New Bern.

***

Mayor: No decision

on Confederate statue

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — With slightly more than a week until the deadline, a North Carolina mayor says he hasn’t heard from the owners of the Confederate monument city officials want gone.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday the United Daughters of the Confederacy haven’t indicated how they intend to respond to the city’s demand.

Winston-Salem told the UDC to remove the monument by Jan. 31 or face a possible lawsuit. After two vandalism incidents in less than 18 months and confrontations over Confederate monuments elsewhere, the city attorney believes it creates a public nuisance. The owners of the land where the monument sits have sided with the city.

The city has offered to pay for the statue’s relocation to a cemetery.

The UDC previously said they would fight relocation.

***

Earnhardt Jr., Love

headline HOF class

RALEIGH (AP) — Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., PGA Tour veteran Davis Love III and former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan have been elected to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Among those also included in the 12-person class announced Tuesday are veteran women’s basketball referee Dee Kantner, sports artist Ernie Barnes, high school administrator and coach Willie Bradshaw and football coach Rod Broadway.

Also elected are hunting and fishing administrator Eddie Bridges, wrestler Steve Gabriel, former UNC quarterback Paul Miller, sports promoter and administrator Neill McGeachy and high school coach Thell Overman.

Earnhardt won 26 Cup races before retiring in 2017. Love has 21 wins on tour, won the 1997 PGA Championship and captained two U.S. Ryder Cup teams.

They will be inducted into the hall of fame in May.

***

Gators freeze themselves

in NC swamp … again

OCEAN ISLE BEACH (AP) — Alligators in one eastern North Carolina swamp have proven it was no fluke last winter, when they survived a cold snap by freezing themselves in place with their noses above the ice.

It happened again Monday at The Swamp Park, only this time more — and bigger — alligators joined in, says park manager George Howard, who posted a video Tuesday. The video was viewed nearly 4,000 times in the first day.

“All our alligators in ice here,” Howard says in the video. “Eighteen American alligators are thinking ahead, as they poke their noses through the ice.”

Swamp waters in the 65-acre park froze Monday evening and stayed frozen all day Tuesday, Howard said.