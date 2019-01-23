Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Statesville reported to the police department on Thursday morning that his 2016 Dodge Ram had been stolen. The victim had been staying at the Scotland Inn when a woman knocked on his door an asked for a ride to Florence. He had given the woman rides previous so he invited her in his room while he got dressed. The victim said he had left his keys out and when he finished getting ready the woman was gone and so were his keys.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had thrown a cinder block through the window of their vehicle while it was parked on East Covington Street causing $300 damage.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Willie Little, 56, of Pelham Drive was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Willie McLean, 47, of Geneva Street was given a criminal summons on Wednesday for injury to personal property.

