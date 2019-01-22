Pierce holds ‘listening session’ for public

LAURINBURG — State Sen. Garland Pierce stood before 14 people Tuesday evening and asked for their concerns and ideas that might get the state’s attention to help make Scotland County a better place to live, work and play.

“I’ll be going to Raleigh next Wednesday for the regular session, and I need to hear your thoughts,” Pierce said. The General Assembly is a different place now — no more super majority, so Republicans and Democrats will need to work together to get this state moving forward.”

The town-hall style “listening session” may have been sparsely attended, but numerous concerns and solutions were discussed.

To get things rolling, Pierce offered up his own tid-bit.

“Medicaid expansion will be the first bill Democrats file on the very first day, and we will hold a press conference that day to explain it,” Pierce said. “It’s just a great thing; we need it here in Scotland County, so it’s a key piece for us.”

Those in attendance weren’t shy about offering their own concerns. The first focused on public safety, specifically within the prison system because of safety, poor pay, staff shortages, corruption and poor morale.

“Shortages alone help create problems and pay is a big reason we have shortages,” Pierce said. “Twelve-hour shifts is a big problem — it’s not good for anybody.”

A discussion over cell phones ensued, and it was brought up that South Carolina may be looking at supplying inmates with cell phones — but place blocks on them so communication outside the prison would be limited.

Another discussion centered around the prohibitive cost for inmates to make an outside call.

The next topic concerned drawing district voting lines and whether they should be done by an independent commission or within the General Assembly.

“2020 is a very important time,” Pierce said. “So who will be honest when it comes time to do what they said they would do?”

Other topics included:

— Laurel Hill, with no municipal government, receives its services from the state at the request of the county commissioners. It was reported that the community has numerous bad roads, trees down and other needs.

— The ongoing challenge posed by excessive flooding was a big concern.

“It’s a real drainage problem, and a lot of people still can’t get to their homes,” Pierce said. “I will ask the state about having inmates assist with cleaning out ditches on a one-time basis to get us past this problem.”

— Road signage in some areas for speed limits, stops signs and more was also discussed.

— Economic development money coming to rural counties, specifically the southeastern part of the state drew widespread concern.

“We understand rural counties are being left behind,” Pierce said, “so I plan to have conversations in Raleigh about advocating for that very thing.”

— Legislative term limits being changed from two years to four years was an idea, but Pierce didn’t think it would change.

“There may not be many states with four-year terms for legislators,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever see it change.”

Two areas to draw discussion were mental health services and state retirees’ cost of living and health insurance, but the final topic about education bro0ught the most input.

The concern focused on testing and the school grading system.

“There are too many tests,” Pierce said. “We can’t remake education, but we can do better. I think the superintendent (Mark Johnson) has some good ideas — he’s thinking outside the box.”

As the allotted time drew to a close, Pierce thanked those who attended and promised to come back from Raleigh to hold more meetings like this one.

W. Curt Vincent

