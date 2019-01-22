Officals tour county and talk relief effort ideas

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange City Manager Charles Nichols, State Sen. Tom McInnis, State Rep. Garland Pierce and County Manager Kevin Patterson answer questions at the press briefing. Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange City Manager Charles Nichols, State Sen. Tom McInnis, State Rep. Garland Pierce and County Manager Kevin Patterson answer questions at the press briefing.

LAURINBURG — Local, county and state officials took a tour around the county and discussed the aftermath effect on Scotland County after Hurricane Florence on Tuesday.

State Sen. Tom McInnis hosted the county tour, as well as the meeting and press briefing afterward at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center.

He said there is no one problem, but a combination of issues affecting the state.

“The big thing is we have had too much water in too short a period of time. We called this meeting so we could get all the interested parties in one room and talk about what can be done,” said McInnis.

He spoke highly of the Department of Transportation for fixing many damaged roads. He said drainage ditches built long ago are full and to get them cleared takes time to go through the proper channels. The issue could be a city, state, or federal problem depending on where it is.

“We have the main ditch or main drainage facility through downtown Laurinburg that is under the care of the administration of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and we have had their representative here today and that process has taken place where they have applied for relief and its working its way through the federal system right now,” said McInnis.

County Manager Kevin Patterson said the goal is to make residents safe and get them back in their homes.

“The city and the county are working hard to get people back in their homes safely, but there is a balance of what we can and can’t do on private property,” he said. “The biggest effort is trying to coordinate resources with state and federal to get people back in their homes.”

State Rep. Garland Pierce said he wants to work on funding and getting resources to those who don’t know they are available.

“The problem that concerns me is, do people really know about the money? State funding and Golden LEAF and other agencies have money,” he said. “Every funding source is not going to work for everybody but there is going to be a source that everyone can take advantage of.”

Local resident Michael White spoke with officials about his home and the conditions of his family.

“They came with a lot of programs that I wasn’t aware of, so I’m going to do my best to give them a chance to try and see what they are going to put together as of this meeting,” said White. “Everything is in timely fashion and all, but I feel great enough to at least give them a try.”

White said he now knows faces and names and it made a difference that the officials were touring locally.

McInnis said the state Constitution will not allow for public money to be spent on private property so officials discussed creating private funds to be put in a fund administered by the county. He added that private and non-profit organizations have already offered money to go toward relief efforts.

“With the permission of those private individuals we could go in and do some repair and make a difference,” said McInnis.

The officials plan to meet again to discuss further actions to help the community.

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange City Manager Charles Nichols, State Sen. Tom McInnis, State Rep. Garland Pierce and County Manager Kevin Patterson answer questions at the press briefing. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_countytour-003.jpg Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange City Manager Charles Nichols, State Sen. Tom McInnis, State Rep. Garland Pierce and County Manager Kevin Patterson answer questions at the press briefing.