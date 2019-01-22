Scotland youngster to star as ‘Annie’

Scotland County resident Zoi Pegues, 11, has always dreamed of being on Broadway ever since she visited Broadway to see “Matilda.”

Through her hard work with voice lessons and her many hours donated to the Heart of Christmas Show, she has earned a paid opportunity to star as “Annie” at Cape Fear Theatre in Fayetteville. This is a dream come true as she is working with Robert Newman, aka “Daddy Warbucks,” who starred as Justin Lewis on Guiding Light for 28 years, along with New York Director Robin Levine.

In the show, Pegues shines her light on everyone she meets — from her fellow orphans to gruff millionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Full of classic songs like, “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls” and “Tomorrow!” Annie is fun-filled treat for the whole family.

Show dates are Jan 31 through Feb 24. When booking tickets at www.cfrt.org, look for STROUSE cast, as these are the shows Pegues will star as “Annie.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Pageant.jpg