Laurinburg man arrested after traffic stop

LAURINBURG — A traffic stop lead to an arrest and the discovery of a stolen pistol.

Laurinburg Police officers conducted a traffic stop Friday on Azure Court for an expired registration. When approaching the vehicle, officers noticed the vehicle looked to have been shot by a firearm.

A smell of marijuana was noticed to be coming from the car and officers asked to search the vehicle and the occupants. The passenger of the vehicle, Christian Covington, 20, of Kingston Street was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics.

He had previously been arrested in November after a joint investigation between the Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

He had also been wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurinburg. The shooting happened on Sept. 26, when police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital after a 19-year-old had been shot in his shoulder.

Covington was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharge of a firearm in city limits. He had been given a $20,000 bond and was out on bail.

He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver Schedule I narcotics, and simple possession of marijuana.

The driver was given a citation for expired registration plate.

