LAURINBURG — Anyone who equates their own days in the classroom with the classrooms of today would be like comparing televisions of the 1960s with those of today.

In essence, that was the message Tuesday when Meredith Bounds, public information officer for Scotland County Schools, spoke to the Rotary Club.

“It’s not just words, we want to graduate and prepare our students to be college and career ready,” she said.

Bounds added that Scotland County set new records for both graduation rate and dropout rate during the 2017-18 school year. The district’s graduation rate of 87.1 percent was its highest ever and was better than the state average of 86 percent. The dropout rate was 1.45 percent, also its best ever — compared with a percentage in the low teens about five years ago.

She went on to talk about how school now is different than it once was, giving the following examples:

— Things like home ec and shop are now considered vocational classes, and students can earn career credential. A total of 1,689 credentials were earned in 2017-18, representing a 576-percent increase over the previous school year.

— Scotland County is one of only two districts in the state to offer a drone piloting certification class.

— The Bagpiper is a student-run restaurant on campus.

“And we plan to have a fully operational ambulance simulator for the EMT and health science students to gain experience,” Bounds said. “This is possible because of our partnership with Scotland Memorial Foundation.”

She also touted the district’s STEAM3 Mobile Classroom, which is used for after-school and community events, as well as targets elementary students for instruction.

“Classes are just within the four walls of a classroom anymore,” she said. “Mobile classes are now a big part.”

Other ways the district achieves that include making available Chromebooks for third-grade through 12th-grade students; iPads for kindergarten through second-grade students; putting WiFi on 72 percent of buses; and creating 500 hot spots at student homes who have no other access to the internet (thanks to a grant from T-Mobile).

Bounds went on to promote the district’s robotics and coding programs. She also said the athletic programs get an 18-percent participation; the arts programs get 44-percent participation; the district has mentoring and leadership development programs; and the literacy programs are assisted by community groups — such as the Rotary Club, which annually donates more than 440 books to third-graders.

“We’re also very proactive with implementing and reviewing our school safety procedures — like the use of metal detectors, campus barricades, clear book bags and the door bells on school entrances,” she said.

But Bounds saved the best for last.

Spring Hill Elementary eighth-grader Jay David wrapped up the presentation by telling club members just how things have changed since they were students.

“I brought my Chromebook to show you just how portable classrooms are today,” he said. “As long as there is electricity and WiFi, we can be learning.

“Scotland County has done a great job keeping up with the times,” he added, “and I’m proud to be part of Scotland County Schools.”

Scotland is preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s world