Habitat continues to repair Scotland roofs

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County continues to make an impact by repairing and replacing roofs in the local community.

“So far we have repaired three roofs (and) replaced four,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director for HFHSC. “This week we are repairing four more and installing two others.”

The Habitat team is also helping two families become future homeowners by building one home and remodeling another. From donations and grants, HFHSC has raised more than $55,000, including the $5,000 donation from United Way of Scotland County.

“We have taken 40 applications and are still taking applications from anyone who wants to apply,” said Carpenter. “We will continue to help others as long as we have the funding.”

He adds that, when Habitat for Humanity International came from Atlanta, Georgia, they were taken back by how many roofs were affected in the county.

“They toured the county and saw more tarps and damaged roofs than any of the coastal counties,” said Carpenter. “They were surprised. The roof damage is worse (in Scotland County) than what people think.”

Carpenter says that some roof repairs cost under $1,000 and donations from churches or civic organizations, no matter how small, count.

“Even though it (the work) is not targeted to elderly, the majority of people who need help are the elderly because they do not have the means. They are the worst affected group in the county when it comes to the work we are doing,” said Carpenter.

He said that most elderly living off of Social Security have small or fixed incomes and most cannot afford homeowner’s insurance. HFHSC plans to continue the work in the county and represent their mission vision: A world where everyone has a place to live.

“We’re happy in the work we are doing and are blessed to have raised the money,” said Carpenter.

He said that anyone who wants to apply or donate can call 910-276-3337 or visit the Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County at 12340 McColl Road, Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

