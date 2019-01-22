Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Brandon Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had kicked in their front door and stolen an unidentified item valued at $250.

LAURINBURG — Storage Solutions on North Kings Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had attempted to break into a storage unit causing $100 damage but no entry was made.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen a set of golf clubs valued at $1,500 from the trunk of his vehicle. There was no damage reported.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Cotton Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had broken into the mobile home and stolen $4,000 worth of copper.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department Saturday that unknown persons had entered her vehicle and stole a credit card, debit card, identification card, and child support card. One of the cards was later used in Laurel Hill.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Telford Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included six baby girl outfits and a laptop totaling $290.

WAGRAM — A resident of Lowery Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included a 36-inch TV, a fireproof safe, semi-automatic handgun, a pocket knife, a bracelet, a faux gold pieces and a set of earrings totaling $1,146 as well as $150 in change.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Covington Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen a package from her front porch containing a Samsung Galaxy Tablet.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had kicked or beat her vehicles front and back door with an unknown object causing $200 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — According to the sheriff’s office a debit card was used at Belk on Friday for $1,336 without the owners permission.

Traffic stops

LAURINBURG — Police officers conducted a traffic stop Friday on Yadkin Avenue for a stop sign violation and expired registration. When officers approached the vehicle they detected an odor or marijuana, the 17-year-old driver told officers she had marijuana in the glove compartment. She was cited for simple possession of marijuana as well as for the stop sign violation and expired registration.

Car chase

LAURINBURG — Police officers were on Ford Drive Friday when the radar clocked a vehicle going 62 in a 45. The officers pulled behind the vehicle and activated the blue lights and siren. The driver proceeded to circle around the Scotland Inn, hitting a pole and cable in the process before heading onto U.S. 401 south. The officers proceeded to follow the vehicle before he crossed over the South Carolina line.

Officers discontinued the chase and called for South Carolina police but still followed the vehicle to Club Hashtag and waited on the South Carolina officers. The driver, 33-year-old John Phillip Pearson of Quick Street, Gibson, was arrested and booked in South Carolina.

The Laurinburg Police issued warrants on Pearson for felony fleeing to allude arrest, reckless driving, hit and run, and driving while license revoked.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Joy Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that she had been assaulted and a male had communicated threats to her. Corey LeShawn McLaurin, 36, was arrested in connection with the assault.

GIBSON— A resident of Gibson Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that her husband struck her with his hands and feet. Ronald Stubbs, 42, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, and resisting a public officer.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shakiyla McKinnon, 26, of Richards Street, Southern Pines, was arrested Saturday for resist, delay, obstruct of an investigation. She also had two order for arrests out of Moore County. She was given at $35,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Quentin Fairley, 42, of Sunset Drive was arrested Saturday for second degree trespassing and soliciting funds. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Quashaun Johnson, 20, of Ashley Drive was arrested Saturday for possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of liquor under 21. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shawn Thomas, 45, of Woodbridge Drive was arrested Sunday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $1,500 bond.

