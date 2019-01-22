Sheriff’s office sees 48 charges over holiday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office handed out more than 40 charges during its Saturation Patrol over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The event was held on U.S. 74 with the help of the Laurinburg Police Department, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, the Pinehurst Police Department, and Highway Patrol Batmobile operator Shane Todd.

The purpose of using combined enforcement efforts to reduce accidents, injuries and death from speeding as well as impaired drivers. The goal between the difference agencies for the saturation patrol was to issue citations to driver that are speeding and any other criminal activity that will harm the community.

The specifics of the 48 charges are as followed:

— 38 speeding charges

— One careless and reckless driving charge

— One driving while license revoked charge

— One failure to move over charge

— One insurance violation charge

— Three expired tags charge

— One inspection violation charge

— Two tint violations charge

The single day’s work is only eight charges less than the Sheriff’s Office Christmas Governor’s Highway Booze and Lose it campaign for 2018, which ran for 16 days and saw 56 charges altogether.