Marching for King

LAURINBURG — Those who participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march through downtown Laurinburg on Monday were chilled to the bone by Mother Nature’s arctic blast that greeted them with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the mid-teens.

Around 100 people met at Pope’s parking lot to walk down Main Street, gathering together in pride despite the temperature.

“The importance of the King Day is not just the marching but to know why you are marching,” said James McLean, dean of students for Carver Middle School.

McLean walked with the Blue Blazers, a mentoring club full of eighth-grade boys who volunteer around the county and they have participated in four MLK marches previously

“We just try to keep the kids involved, sometimes the generations are forgetting what it took for us to get here. We want them to realize that not 50 years ago, we were not all together. We want them to remember the people that made great sacrifices for them to have opportunities now.”

The Blue Blazers lead the crowd to Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, where the marchers were soon warmed by the words of King.

“Just like Dr. King, we must have true faith,” said Chris Rhue, District Court judge and keynote speaker. “Be willing to speak to your neighbors.”

He spoke to the children under 18, asking them to stand up and said, “Remember you are never too young to step up and be a leader for others.”

Rhue said that the community must continue the dream long after MLK Day.

“Don’t go home and just check the box that you came — we can make a difference if we put down hatred and pick up love, put aside our differences and pick up togetherness, put down community division and pick up tolerance and understanding for all of God’s people,” said Rhue. “We can make a change today if we unball our fists and extend a handshake of brotherly love.”

After the word, the people sang hymns and enjoyed refreshments in the church’s dining room.

Victoria Johnson brought her daughter and niece to the march and said, “Our kids need to know about Martin Luther King and if we don’t know our history, we will repeat the practices of Egypt, they will be enslaved because they don’t know their past.”

An excited participant added that she will keep the fire that King started burning.

“This is a great man of God, (MLK) and I an who I am today because of him and other great ones I will continue to hold up the light!” said Rebecca Worth, Scotland County teacher assistant.

