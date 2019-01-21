Cumberland Co. leads state in human trafficking arrests

FAYETTEVILLE — State court figures shows that Cumberland County leads the state in arrests for human trafficking, a figure that the district attorney attributes to a task force focusing on the issue.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that law enforcement throughout the county filed 48 charges against 34 people last year for human trafficking, sexual servitude or involuntary servitude.

The numbers from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts show Wake County ranked second with 33 charges against 15 people.

Experts, advocates and investigators say the arrests mean Cumberland County law enforcement has made a concerted effort to pursue trafficking cases.

District Attorney Billy West says Cumberland County is one of the few in North Carolina with a task force focused on human trafficking.