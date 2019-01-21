FEMA returning to Scotland County

LAURINBURG — FEMA representatives will be set up at the Laurinburg Walmart to offer mitigation tips to area residents the rest of the month.

From Tuesday through Feb. 1, disaster victims can get tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger against future, potential storm damage.

The specialists will be able to answer questions ranging from home repair, making disaster plans, putting together supply kits and the importance of flood insurance.

The effort is to help reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of future hurricanes that could be similar to Hurricane Florence that hit Scotland County in mid-September.

The mitigation specialists will be at Walmart from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Since Florence hit the area FEMA has continued to help survivors and work with them to rebuild after the devastation. There had been 23 disaster recovery centers open with more than 42,000 people visiting them throughout the 34 designated counties.

In addition, Disaster Survivor Assistance teams visited more than 113,000 homes and talked to almost 63,000 survivors about how FEMA can help in their recovery efforts, to answer survivors’ questions and, if needed, to help survivors register. As well as the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program providing hotel stays for more than 850 households.

Other numbers include:

— More than $122.6 million had been approved for 34,000 households.

— More than $354.9 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and business owners had been approved.

— More than 15,014 National Flood Insurance Program claims had been submitted.

— An estimated $556.3 million had been paid on approved NFIP claims.

More mitigation events will be held at home improvement stores in disaster-affected North Carolina counties in the coming weeks.

For information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

