Council set to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is set to meet for their monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The council will have a public hearing for the annexation of almost 30 acres on Old Johns Road. The plot of land is the site where the new elementary school will located.

The annexation will allow for the land to become part of the city and fall under laws, ordinances and regulations enforced by the City of Laurinburg. The property will allow for the school to also fall under city electric and water.

There will also be an update on the CDBG grant for the Produce Market Area Sewer along with a discussion on economic development.

Mayor Matthew Block requested that an update and discussion about the State Bank Building be put on the agenda as well which includes an inspection of the property.

The council will meet in the council chambers in the municipal building at 7 p.m.