MLK Day brings area closings

LAURINBURG — Monday is a federal holiday for many, celebrating the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., which will cause the closing of many offices in the county.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— Scotland County Schools will be closed Monday.

— State, federal, county and municipal offices will be closed Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday and there will be no home delivery.

— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed Saturday and Monday

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be open on Monday.