Tax returns could see delay with shutdown

LAURINBURG — Tax season is gearing up but, with no end in sight for the government shutdown, there will be a delay in residents getting their refunds.

However, IRS employees have been called back to work, without pay, to make sure all the paperwork and filings are processed. According to the IRS’s contingency plan states that, once the filing season start on Jan. 28, taxpayers should expect to get their money back on time.

The call-back effects only about 57.4 percent of the IRS workforce, so some delay in processing the tax refunds and getting the refunds out is a real possibility.

Another gray area is that it’s unclear how long the employees will tolerate working without pay. While those who are working are promised to be paid what they worked once the shutdown is over, the shutdown doesn’t seem close to an end. Some federal employees are even suing the Trump administration over the uncompensated labor and if employees go on strike or stop showing up to work, there could be a delay in tax refunds no matter what.

With everything up in the air, local tax services are assuming the worst-case scenario for their customers. According to Petra Knox at Jackson Huitt in Laurinburg, there is a chance that returns will not be issued until the government shutdown is over or until further notice. Not only does this include federal tax returns, but state returns as well.

Despite the uncertainty, Knox suggests that people begin submitting their returns and not waiting for the shutdown to end.

“Go ahead and submit your tax returns,” Knox said. “The sooner you get it in the sooner you’ll be able to get back your refund when everything opens again.”

Taxpayers are able to mail in tax returns or submit them online.

The IRS has also stopped other functions as well — such as audits, return examinations and legal counsel — and a full list can be found on the IRS’s contingency plan.

There will also likely to be problems with the continuing implementation of the 2017 tax law passed. The contingency plan noted that the implementation of the law “requires creating or revising hundreds of tax products including worksheets and tax forms, form instructions and publications as well as changes to current IRS policies and procedures.”

Despite all this, tax preparation service businesses are still operating on normal hours to help those in the community with their taxes and get them submitted in hopes that everything will go smoothly.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

