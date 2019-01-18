State treasurer wants help erasing benefits fraud

Folwell Folwell

RALEIGH — A statewide crackdown on fraud involving state employees convicted of felony crimes who may continue to receive state-paid benefits is being taken to the public for assistance.

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell hopes residents can help prevent this type of fraud so those who earned their retirement can keep it, according a press release this week.

“It’s important that felons who committed crimes while in service to the public aren’t allowed to continue taking advantage of the state by drawing pension benefits that they shouldn’t receive,” said Folwell. “Any dollar that is inappropriately sent out is a dollar that can never be used for the benefit of law-abiding retirees.”

The press release stated that if elected government officials and state and local government employees are convicted of felony offenses related to their service as an elected official or public servant, they will forfeit their right to certain monthly benefits from the state pension fund.

If a member is convicted on federal charges, the department is notified of the conviction. However, state convictions are handled at the county level, and although these courts are required to notify the retirement systems, and often do, it is not foolproof.

“We may not have staff in every county to track these cases, but with the help of the citizens of North Carolina, we could have eyes and ears across the state working together to preserve and protect the benefits earned by the hardworking and honest public servants,” Folwell said.

In Scotland County, however, the instances of state benefits fraud by convicted felons appears to be minimal — or non-existent.

“I have not heard of anyone in Scotland County getting investigated,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce of Wagram. “Most of our state retirees are honorable and have worked for 30 years or more.”

“The systems in place are safeguards,” he added, “but if you see something, call the county manager or city manager.”

Folwell urges people with fraud information to call the Fraud, Waste & Abuse hotline at 1-855-903-7283 or email [email protected]

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]aurinburgexchange.com.

Folwell https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_dale_folwell.jpg Folwell