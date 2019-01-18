Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into his residence via breaking the window pane in a bedroom. The suspect stole a 50-inch TV and left through the back door.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Storage Solutions on North Kings Street on Thursday that someone had broken into a storage unit. The owner of the unit reported he was in the process of moving and when he went to check on the unit he found lock had been cut off and removed. Inside a Whirlpool washer and dryer, a freezer, two pairs of Nike shoes and a pair of brown leather boots totaling $3,210.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Knox Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had pried open the door to her vehicle. The suspect stole a wallet, two bank cards, a social security card, a North Carolina identification, a food stamp card and 90 oxycodone pills valued at $120.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Leisure Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a large sum of money from their cabinet in the residence.

LAURINBURG — Hibbett Sports at Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Thursday that two Indian males came into the store and concealed several items before leaving the area in a black Honda Civic. The men took a pair of Levi pants, a Jordan hoodie and four pairs of Jordan sweats totaling $136.

LAUREL HILL — Cruz N’Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had stole a felonious amount of money from the store. There are several persons of interest in the case. One of the suspects was also a person of interest in another larceny of a felonious amount of money from Old Wire Road Convenience as well.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A 14-year-old Scotland High School is facing several juvenile petitions after a fight at the high school. The SRO responded to a classroom Thursday morning after hearing of the 14-year-old female student assaulting a 15-year-old female. When the SRO arrived the teacher and principal were attempting to take the girl to the office and calm her down. The SRO tried to assist but the female struck him in the shoulder and continued to refuse to leave. The officer ended up taking her to the ground, where she proceeded to kick the principal.

She did calm down and they were able to take her to the SRO’s office where he contacted the girl’s guardian, whom she was released to. She is facing juvenile petitions for simple assault, assault on a government official, assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct and resist, delay, obstruct.

Bomb threat

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Emergency Operations Center on Friday morning after a call came in from an disabled cell phone stating that “someone’s going to blow this place up.” Police spoke with the supervisor and they were able to locate the area in which the phone call came in, which was the Hanes Brand factory. Officers contacted the sheriff’s office, and deputies went to investigate and took over the case.

Runaway

LAURINBURG — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 15-year-old Alverner Marquis McLeod Jr. who was reported missing on Tuesday. The report lists the teen as a runaway as he ran away from his parents around Roper Street. He is described as a black male, being 5 foot, 5 inches and weighing 125 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Sexual offense

WAGRAM — A 16-year-old female reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that, while at the Wagram Park on Second Street, a 20-year-old male forced her to perform oral sex on him. The incident is under investigation.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_annacrime-12.jpg