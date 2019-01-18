Pet of the Week

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

Cilla has such unique coloring — a light grey with shades of orange — and she is gorgeous. She loves people, loves dogs, seems to love everyone. She is super happy, rubbing her head against you and getting petted. She’s about a year old and would love to be an indoor/outdoor cat. She is at PetSense in Laurinburg. Stop by and say hello! The cat adoption fee is $75. and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.