Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen her Glock pistol valued at $600 from the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNeill Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen the registration plate off his boat trailer.

DWI

LAURINBURG — Officers responded to the parking lot of Scotland Manor Apartments early Thursday morning after a call came in about a vehicle striking a parked car. The caller told officers they had been in their parked car when a Honda Accord, which had been sitting idly, veered off hitting the car and then going into the grass.

The driver, 49-year-old Susan Stroud of McCall, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for bloodwork then arrested and charged with driving while under the influence. She was given a $1,500 bond.

Car chase

LAURINBURG — A police officer was traveling on Lees Mill Road Wednesday night when he passed a silver van traveling without headlights. The officer turned around to stop the vehicle, which made several turns ending up on Wagram Street. The driver ran a stop sign through an intersection, struck another vehicle and hit a chain link fence near Market Park.

The 24-year-old driver, Amond Young of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to arrest, and hit and run. He also had an outstanding warrant for resist, delay, obstruct, and several order for arrests for breaking and entering, trespassing, and larceny. He was given a $15,000 bond along with citations for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to stop at a stop sign, no operators license, no headlights, suspended registration, and no liability insurance.

Missing

LAURINBURG — Peggy Smith, 59, was reported missing to the police department by her husband on Wednesday after she failed to return to home after attending a party Friday. She was last seen driving the couple’s orange Kia Rio. She is a black female with blonde hair and was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt, a denim vest and brown shoes. Anyone with information should contact the police department at 910-276-3211.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — William Smiling, 53, of Hasty Road was arrested Monday and charged with maintaining vehicle, dwelling or place with controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Emmanuel Collins, 21, of Cressingham Court, Charlotte, was arrested Wednesday for outstanding warrants for aiding and abetting larceny. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tenovia Cohen, 29, of Nobles Avenue, Charlotte, was arrested Wednesday for an outstanding order for arrest out of Stanley County after being caught shoplifting at the Laurinburg Walmart. She was given a $1,000 bond for the order for arrest and citations for trespassing and larceny.

