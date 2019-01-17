Four teens arrested after fight at high school

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police officers arrested four teenagers Wednesday after a fight broke out at Scotland High School.

At about 11:50 a.m., staff members noticed several male students in an altercation and attempted to separate them. Officers heard about the incident on the radio and responded, separating the three students after several attempts.

The officer notified the principal and parents of the students then took the three boys down to the magistrate’s office. While at the magistrate,s office, it was revealed there was a fourth male involved — he was arrested and brought down to the magistrate’s office as well.

Those arrested included three 18-year-olds — Raheem Harrington of Gibson, Jamarious Harris of Laurinburg and Juston McDowell of Laurinburg — along with a 16-year-old of Laurinburg.

McDowell and Harrington were each charged with simple affray, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. They were each given a $5,000 bond.

Harris and the 16-year-old were each charged with simple affray and disorderly conduct. Each were given a $3,000 bond.