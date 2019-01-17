Pierce calls town meeting before legislative session

Pierce Pierce

LAURINBURG — Have ideas to make Scotland County a better place? State Rep. Garland Pierce wants to hear them.

Pierce is calling for residents of the county to attend his Town Hall meeting next week, where he can hear directly from the public.

“As I prepare to go to Raleigh for the 2019 legislative session, I want citizens to share any ideas and concerns they have to make the city, county and state a better place to raise families,” said Pierce.

Pierce has hit the ground running in 2019, becoming the House Democratic whip, elected by the N.C. House Democratic Caucus when the General Assembly opened its two-year session. The House Democratic whip serves a key leadership role in communicating with caucus members on key votes and working to develop a caucus strategy. He is now the No. 6 Democrat in the House and No. 13 legislator overall.

Pierce is a member of several House committees, including Appropriations; Banking; Commerce and Job Development; Homelessness, Foster Care and Dependency; Insurance; and the subcommittee on Appropriations and General Government. He is also the vice chairman of the Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

He says it is important to hear the voices of the community because the session coming up is about compromise.

“It will give us an opportunity to work together as Democrats and Republicans,” said Pierce. “It’s no longer a supermajority, so it is going to be a lot of compromise going forward, (which) allows us to work together.”

He plans to continue to use local ties as he rises in position and try to enhance the community growth.

“I’m asking all parties to come to the table for Laurinburg to discuss the issues — all are welcome. Whether you are Republican or Democrat or independent, we all are North Carolinians,” said Pierce. “Let’s work together.”

The Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the main courtroom No. 1 at the Scotland County Court House, 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

“If you are not able to attend, put it in writing and give it to someone (who is attending) or call my cell number,” said Pierce. Pierce can be reached at 910-273-1098.

