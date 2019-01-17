City is still cleaning up from the hurricane

LAURINBURG — Four months ago, Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington and moved northwest, causing the worst flooding Scotland County had seen — and officials are still working getting everything back to normal.

City Manager Charles Nichols spoke to the Optimist Club of Laurinburg on Thursday about some of the issues the city has faced since the hurricane.

“Robert Ellis, we call him Eli, he’s been with the city for 42 or 43 years working in the water department,” Nichols said. “Our system always has pressure, always has water in it no matter the breaks that we’ve had ….. I met Eli down at the water plant a little after 4 a.m. and, when we walked into the water plant, he was as white as a ghost — it was something he had never seen.”

Nichols added that, from midnight to four the next morning, there were four main breaks and, within 30 minutes, the system was completely dry.

He also informed the members on the final numbers with rainfall, with 2018 seeing 76 inches of rain. By comparison, 2017 had around 39 inches and that had been an above-average amount of rain.

The city has requested around $9 million from FEMA for repairs and improvement. Some of the money is funding the city had to pay out that was already done, while the other half is to improve areas so, if another storm hits the area, there will be less damage.

After Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the city received $1.2 million.

One of the projects discussed was that of the North Fire Station, which was flooded during the storm and may end up having to be rebuilt in a new location.

“The North Department was flooded, it’s in a flood zone, and FEMA doesn’t like to reimburse funds to projects that are being built back into a flood zone,” Nichols said. “I don’t know if, when they built it, it wasn’t in the flood zone then. I don’t know how you could build a public safety facility that closes off to the main way stormwater gets out of the community.”

Nichols also explained there are a lot of capital improvement projects coming to Laurinburg in the future — one being the second electric substation located behind Public Works that will hopefully be up and running by November, as well as other infrastructure projects.

“The idea is for both substations to be able to handle our current load so that, if something were to happen to one, we would be able to be redundant,” Nichols said. “It’s been going on about a year and it’s typically a two-year project.”

“When I first got with the city, basically the water, sewer, electric fund had a zero balance,” Nichols said. “There was nothing there to do capital improvements. So now the funds have been built up and it’s now the time to do a lot of these capital improvements.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_7191.jpg