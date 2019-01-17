Richmond County could face jail shutdown by state

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners, at its annual planning meeting Tuesday, confronted the looming possibility of a state jail inspector telling the county it would have to stop housing inmates at the Richmond County Jail and start work on a new facility.

County Manager Bryan Land said a jail inspector makes an unannounced visit once per quarter and that the inspector has the power to “drop the hammer” on the county, shutting down the aging jail and forcing the county to foot the bill to construct a new facility while paying surrounding counties to house the displaced inmates.

Land said, in response to a question from Commissioner Tavares Bostic, that the inspector at the most recent inspection did not give any indication that the county was at risk of a shutdown. If this were to happen, the county would have to stop housing inmates at the jail and would be given about 270 days to break ground on a new facility, a process which would result in an estimated $0.12 increase per $100 of valuation to the county’s tax rate, according to Land. This increase would be three times larger than the tax rate increase included in the current county budget.

Paul Bonsall with ADW Architects, who has worked with the county on past explorations of a new jail dating back over 20 years, said Tuesday that the inspector would be willing to work with the county if it showed that it was taking steps toward a new jail.

“When the jail inspector comes in, he can close it pretty much at that time,” Bonsall said, but added, “they don’t willy-nilly come in and say, ‘oh, you’re missing some screws here we’re going to shut you down. They will work with you, but it won’t always be that way. They want to see counties making progress toward making their jails livable.”

Land said the county is not accelerating its timeline on building a new jail at this point but is continuing to maintain the current facility so that a shutdown does not happen.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring an old facility up to today’s standards … anything we can do to stall and delay the construction of this new jail, because the bottom line is that’s 12 pennies on our tax rate if we had to build it today,” Land said in an interview Tuesday. “We just cannot afford that, there’s no way.”

Some of the renovations done in response to recent inspections are the renovating of the showers, which Land said were “awful,” upgrading the lighting and painting. These were done by the county’s own maintenance staff to save money, according to Land.

Following these changes, Land said he met with the inspector and asked if he was “happy” with them, to which the inspector replied with a straight face, according to Land, “I won’t be happy until I hear bulldozers cranked up.”

Commissioner Ben Moss stressed the need to “appease” the jail inspector with larger steps toward a new facility, such as acquiring a plot of land and beginning clearing work.

“I’m just scared of the day when he comes in and forces our hand,” Moss said.

Commissioner Rick Watkins asked if the county was at risk of legal trouble if there were an “incident” at the jail, to which Sheriff James Clemmons replied that any liability falls on him, not the board, and said that he is “not concerned” about the possibility of litigation surrounding the jail’s condition.

“I’m not concerned about that because we have staff down there that are professional and they do everything they can to take care of the individuals (in custody),” Clemmons said. “(The inspector) wants to see action … As long as we’re doing that and we’re maintaining the facility to the best of our ability I think we’ll be in good shape.”

The current plan for a potential new jail would be a 60,000 square foot building with 200 beds, according to Bonsall, who gave a presentation to the commissioners Tuesday. Bonsall said this facility would cost about $450 per square foot (at least $27 million total), up from $350 per square foot the last time Bonsall provided an estimate to the county two years ago. Bonsall attributed the increase to higher construction costs due to an increase in demand as construction companies recover from a dip in projects during the recession.

Bonsall said a new facility is “long overdue” but that the county has done a “great job” maintaining the current building.

“It’s very old, very inefficient and it really needs to be replaced,” Bonsall said.

Land said there are several options for the location of the new jail, including one near the new Emergency Services Complex located in the Rockingham West Industrial Park.

