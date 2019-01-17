In honor of the fallen

LAURINBURG — After the sacrifice of life, a local man takes time to honor military veterans at Arlington Nation Cemetery in Virginia.

Sherrill Bumgarner, owner of McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium in Laurinburg, participated in the Wreaths Across America in December, where he laid wreaths on military gravestones at Arlington Nation Cemetery. The wreath-laying ceremony was part of a national undertaking by Wreaths Across America, an organization which coordinates wreath-laying on a specified Saturday in December at Arlington as well as veterans cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.

Bumgarner said the event had 54 tractor-trailers come, each containing about 3,800 fresh-cut green wreaths. The convoy was escorted by state police from Maine to Arlington. Three Marine helicopters, including Marine One, flew over to signify the start of the ceremony.

With the efforts of countless volunteers, more than 200,000 evergreen wreaths with red velvet bows were laid on veterans’ graves in a little more than an hour. Arlington National Cemetery is a 624-acre United States military cemetery where fallen soldiers from the nation’s conflicts have been buried since the Civil War.

Although Bumgarner had accompanied the remains of fallen soldiers to Arlington before, this was his first time participating in the wreath-laying ceremony.

Bumgarner said the experience left him speechless.

“There are no words to describe it,” said Bumgarner. “It was awesome to see so many people doing something to honor them.”

During his trip, Bumgarner toured Dover Air Force Base and Fisher House.

“Within 48 to 72 hours of being killed in action or training, our fallen heroes are brought there and prepared to send them back to their hometowns,” said Bumgarner.

If the family wishes, they can watch their loved ones be flown into Dover and taken off the aircraft and there is a full uniform shop.

“Before they send them out they make sure all of the medals are placed correctly and everything is absolutely perfect. They have a meticulous checklist that they follow,” added Bumgarner. “It was moving to see how they give the same amount of care to each soldier. From the private to a five-star general, the level of care they receive is exactly the same.”

They also toured the Charles Carson and Personal Effects Depot.

“It was as if a part of each person who was meticulously cared for in that facility was still there. To see the delicate care that each of our service members received made me have a renewed passion for what I do,” said Bumgarner.

The wreaths remain on the graves until Saturday, when volunteers will remove them.

“Through my participation in this cause, my outlook as a funeral service professional will forever be impacted,” said Bumgarner. “I am planning on going next year, because they sacrificed their lives for us. What we do is small compared to the sacrifice they gave.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_mcd1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_mcd2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_mcd3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_mcd4.jpg