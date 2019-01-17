Farmers seeing impact from government shutdown

LAURINBURG — The longer the government shutdown continues, the more people begin to feel the effects of it. Some of those who will be seeing the effects soon are the local farmers.

During the past few months, farmers have been hit hard with various challenges — ranging from the overseas tariffs being added, to Hurricane Florence devastating crops and now the government shutdown.

While it’s not the top topic being brought up, Scotland County Extension Director Randy Wood said it’s been coming up more and more in the past few weeks.

“At this point, compared to the flood with the major loss of the cotton, soybean and peanut crops, it’s not as big as that — but it’s not helping the farmers,” Wood said. “The Farm Service Agency has really been affected and it oversees certifying acreage for the upcoming year, which helps with insurance and getting seed.”

The entire issue creates a trickle-down effect, causing more issues the longer it goes on. The farmers need the acreage certification in order to get insurance and loans to begin the season — which looms.

“It hasn’t been a major issue yet but with no end in sight it could be,” Wood said. “We’re going into February and could possibly stretch out into March when it really starts to become a big issue for our farmers.”

The two main issues are the Farm Service Agency and USDA, as they’re both federal companies — but the state organizations such as the Cooperative Extension are not being affected since they are state-run organizations.

Wood added that many of the farmers who applied for assistance after Hurricane Florence may only have issues with insurance money being affected, since most of the funding that Scotland County farmers signed up with is through the state.

While the effects of the government shutdown on planting season are unknown right now, Wood said farmers are worried about the fact that many fields are still flooded, which could cause even more issues.

“If the flood waters don’t dry up soon we might be having a much bigger effect on the planting than if the shutdown goes longer,” Wood said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RandyWood.jpg