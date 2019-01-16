Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Nic’s Pic Kwik on Johns Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone had taken a carton of Newport cigarettes without paying for them valued at $57.10.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Lorrie J Prevatte, 55, of Hickory Street was arrested Monday for possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining vehicle, dwelling or place with controlled substance. She was given a $60,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dablenski McNair, 36, of Sally McNair Road was arrested Monday for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George Mitchell, 23, of Bizzell Street was arrested Tuesday for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver “Molly,” a Schedule I controlled substance. He was given a $10,000 bond.

