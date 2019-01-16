Local, state officals talk before General Assembly session

LAURINBURG — Local elected officials along with Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave and Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis met with State Sen. Tom McInnis and State Rep. Garland Pierce recently to discuss issues they want to be addressed by the General Assembly.

Some of the concerns voiced included money to extend the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport runway, the Hwy. 74 interstate project and changing the grading formula for the state’s school report card.

McInnis told WLNC that all the items brought to the meeting were reasonable requests and told The Exchange that he was happy for the opportunity to speak with the local representatives.

“I was very pleased to have a large representative group from throughout Scotland County to attend the pre-legislative meeting,” Sen. McInnis said. “We discussed many important subjects and are working towards different outcomes for the betterment of Scotland County. I greatly appreciate every elected official in Scotland County for their willingness to serve the citizens. Great things happen when we all work together.“

Some of the concerns included:

Scotland County

The county spoke on several different topics, such as trying to organize ways to get rid of the flood waters and ways to prepare in case there is another natural disaster as well as funding for specific programs.

“We brought up funding for JCP, juvenile crime prevention because funding has not changed for it in a decade,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson. “We have different organizations in the county like Teen Court and Scots for Youth and they’re trying to expand their programs because of the need in the community.”

Patterson said that the meeting is a great opportunity to have a conversation with representatives before the General Assembly meets.

“It’s just a way of making sure we have the lines of communication open,” Patterson said. “That way we are letting them know some of the important issues we’re facing as a county.”

City of Laurinburg

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, one of the major items requested was that the state give funding quicker in the wake of a natural disaster.

“FEMA covers 75 percent and, when the state declares a state of emergency, they cover the remaining 25 percent,” Nichols explained. “However, we’re still getting the 25 percent back from the state from Hurricane Matthew two years ago and we’ve had another hurricane. So we were asking for the state to be a little quicker and help us get reimbursed.”

Nichols added that they had also asked about grants for rural infrastructure issues as well as to see money for the Main Street Program be brought back, since Laurinburg is now part of the program.

“It went great — we really appreciate Sen. McInnis for having it,” Nichols said. “Having everyone together you get to hear about the other issues that are affecting the school board or the county.”

Scotland County Schools

Superintendent Ron Hargrave requested that two issues be paid attention to — the issue of reciprocity and how the school report card is made up. With reciprocity, when a teacher comes from out of state North Carolina requires them to jump through a number of hoops and testing to be able to teach even though they’ve been certified.

The school report card is always a hot topic with schools.

“As educators, it’s our job to take the child from day one and make sure that child has shown a year’s worth of growth, if not more,” Hargrave said. “For the most part, it’s happening all around our state … but in the end, our schools and our districts and our counties are judged on a test that happens on one day over a three-hour period.”

The county is at an all-time high for graduation rate and an all-time low for drop-out rates, but the report cards do not measure those factors — instead looking at the one data point of the testing.

Richmond Community College

For RichmondCC, a topic of importance was funding requests specifically for the multi-campus status for Scotland County. The college is one of four that would receive funding for the project. One of the reasons Richmond Community College is expanding is for Scotland Early College to have a fully equipped campus to give the program an opportunity to grow.

“With this funding, we can provide scalable services to all the students in Scotland County,” Dale McInnis said. “This will reduce the amount of time they spend coming to the main campus or online or going somewhere else.”

The topic was also discussed at the Legislative Breakfast on Monday hosted by Richmond Community College.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

